'Take me back, Dana White' - Logan Paul distances himself from Jake Paul, talks about MMA ambitions

Logan Paul has rejected any association with his younger brother, Jake Paul, regarding their career ambitions. Logan voiced his frustration with being linked up to his brother for things that Jake has been doing lately.

In a recent episode of his podcast "Impaulsive," Logan Paul talked about his relationship with Jake Paul, his MMA ambitions, and how he regrets that people associate him with his brother as if they are one person.

Logan Paul, who is challenging Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing bout on February 20, has not dismissed the possibility of facing his brother inside the ring one day. But, for now, he is not happy with the consequences that he suffers because of Jake Paul's behavior.

"Another thing I do not like about it - besides everything, is: he pissed off Dana White, yo. He is going so hard on Dana White, and now Dana has grouped us together - which sucks," said Logan Paul. "I love Dana White, I love the UFC, and now Dana is mad at me because he thinks [that Jake Paul and I] are the same person. I saw the meme. I saw the meme where you guys think that we are those two brothers."

The meme in question mentioned by Logan Paul is this:

This is what I think about when they say Logan Paul and Jake Paul’s name pic.twitter.com/w327KfjJQ0 — Hentai Senpai (@SotoGetsToto) December 27, 2020

you got served was ahead of its time. it predicted exactly how Jake Paul would rise to fame, by stealing dance moves and bullying his competitors — Noel Miller (@thenoelmiller) December 12, 2017

"You Got Served" is a 2004 American dance comedy-drama film directed by Chris Stokes.

Logan Paul pleaded to UFC president Dana White and UFC star Conor McGregor to disassociate himself from Jake Paul. According to Logan, he and White had a closer relationship before this drama.

"Dana, take me back. Take me back. I'm not Jake, please, bro. He's given me tickets to go to UFC fights before. F*ck, f*ck! He just ruined a relationship, all of them! Because I love Conor McGregor too!"

Logan Paul reveals his desire to be in the UFC one day

In the same episode of "Impaulsive," Logan Paul declared that he wishes to do a UFC fight one day - although he knows that could not possibly happen soon.

Once again, the frustration of being compared to Jake Paul emerged in Logan's comments.

"We're so different. We're so different, and I love the UFC fights. I want to do a UFC fight one day. Like, I'm not saying now. You know, let me get my skills up."

Could Logan Paul step up his fighting skills to be in the UFC one day?