“Take him down, pass his guard, mount, and submit” – Osamah Almarwai’s ‘perfect scenario’ for a win against Cleber Sousa

Osamah Almarwai wants to pick up a first promotional win at ONE 166: Qatar, and the Yemeni athlete believes he has the perfect plan to accomplish that dream on March 1.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt athlete suffered a tough loss in his promotional bow against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 10 in May last year.

Despite putting in a strong defensive and attacking game against ‘Darth Rigatoni,’ the divisional king finished the single-round contest with a delicate rear-naked choke of Almarwai at 8:03 of the time limit.

The Atos representative did not let that defeat overshadow what the future holds, though.

After upgrading his acumen on the canvas, Osamah Almarwai believes he is in a much better position to get a victory when he faces Cleber Sousa on ONE Championship’s inaugural spectacle in Qatar.

The 31-year-old told ONE Championship:

“I want to showcase my wrestling and how much I have improved. Take him down, pass his guard, mount, and submit him. This is the perfect scenario.”

If he can succeed in implementing his strategy early, victory could indeed be within touching distance.

However, in Sousa, the Middle East grappling superstar faces a name with a similar desire to fix his shortcomings in his world title match against Mikey Musumeci.

‘Clandestino’ dropped his debut outing via unanimous decision to the flyweight submission grappling king, and he will use this contest inside the Lusail Sports Arena to bounce back to winning ways.

Osamah Almarwai says he will ‘try his best’ to be victorious in Qatar

With motivation at an all-time high for both athletes, Osamah Almarwai knows what he will be up against when he steps inside the Circle for his sophomore appearance.

During the same interview with the promotion, he acknowledged that Sousa would be a tough challenge. Osamah Almarwai shared:

“I know Cleber is a tough guy. It’s not going to be easy, but I’m going to try my best to get the victory in Qatar.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The global fanbase can check their local listing for more details.