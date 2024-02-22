Osamah Almarwai pushing himself beyond the limit for Cleber Sousa test in Qatar: “I’m really taking this very, very seriously”

Osamah Almarwai is out to secure his first win under the ONE Championship banner when he returns at ONE 166 on March 1.

The highly regarded grappler made his ONE debut against Mikey Musumeci last year, and whilst he came up short on that night, he believes he still has a lot to offer in the promotion.

His upcoming rival was also turned back by the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, meaning that Almarwai and Cleber Sousa share a common opponent ahead of their contest.

Almarwai is making sure that he leaves no stone unturned in his preparations for this matchup to ensure that he can perform to the absolute best of his ability.

He told ONE Championship that he has been deeply invested in studying his opponent’s competition history to leave no room for surprises when they finally step into the ring:

“I’ve been studying him, like even yesterday, I watched all his matches. I always watch his matches and rewatch them. And I’m really taking this very, very seriously.”

ONE 166 is a huge opportunity for Osamah Almarwai

It’s no surprise that Osamah Almarwai is taking this contest so seriously given the opponent and the occasion of the match-up.

The two submission grapplers are set to represent their sport on ONE’s huge debut in Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Sure to be one of the home crowd favorites, Almarwai has already done an incredible job of bringing attention to submission grappling by becoming the first-ever IBJJF black belt world champion from the Middle East.

He will now have the opportunity to put on a show for the fans live and in person when he takes on Sousa in a high-level contest.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free on Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.