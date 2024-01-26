"Take notes O’Malley" - Merab Dvalishvili laying out blueprint to title courtesy 'Professor Machine' has MMA fans in splits

Fans were in splits after Merab Dvalishvili blasted the UFC bantamweight title picture. He expressed his displeasure with title fights being used as opportunities for champions to avenge a previous loss rather than fighting the top contender.

The No.2-ranked bantamweight is scheduled to fight Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, while No.6 ranked Marlon 'Chito' Vera is challenging Sean O'Malley for the bantamweight championship at UFC 299. Dvalishvili took to his X account, where he posted a hilarious skit outlining what he believes will transpire in the division going forward. He said:

"Champ, Sean O'Malley call out number-six guy 'Chito' to avenge his loss. Of course, 'Chito' Vera will beat skinny guy again...Already 'Chito' called out number-four Cory Sandhagen to avenge his loss...Cory will call out number-five Petr [Yan] to get his loss back...And Petr will call [out] number-two this handsome guy...What the f**k is going on, guys?"

Fans reacted by noting that the bantamweight contender has done a phenomenal job on social media as of late, especially when he brought up that he would award Frankie Saenz a title shot after he becomes champion to follow the trend. They mentioned that others in the division should take note of Dvalishvili's recent social media posts to generate more interest. They wrote:

"Take notes O’Malley this is how you do a skit"

"Merab promotion is the most underrated in the UFC. This shit is genuinely funny asf"

"Merab "ill promote everything myself" Dvalishvili"

"This is the best one lol"

"Ok he might be my favourite bantamweight"

"Merab showing more personality here than "superstar" O'Malley has shown in his whole career"

It will be interesting to see what transpires when O'Malley defends his title against Vera and whether Dvalishvili's prediction will be correct.

Merab Dvalishvili responds to Henry Cejudo

Merab Dvalishvili recently responded to Henry Cejudo's comments that he would retire him when they fight on Feb.17th at UFC 298.

During the aforementioned video, 'The Machine' took offense to 'Triple C's comments and took time at the end to respond. He had a costume change from professor to doctor and gave his diagnosis of the former two-division UFC champion. He said:

"Brain damage. We have a result from [the] hospital. Henry Cejudo has a longer tongue than himself. But, no worries, Doctor Merab will fix this problem on February 17th. See you there, Henry. I'm coming for you."

Dvalishvili vs. Cejudo bout announcement