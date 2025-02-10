"Take his revenge against Haggerty" - Fans clamor for Felipe Lobo to take on Jonathan Haggerty in electric rematch

ONE Championship fans are fully supporting bantamweight Muay Thai star Felipe Lobo to have a rematch with ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty after a big win over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

'Demolition Man' entered his rematch versus the Thai veteran with another highlight-reel victory in mind, which he manifested into a third-round TKO due to the four knockdowns in a bout rule.

Check out all four knockdowns below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Lobo's demolition of Saemapetch amazed fans so much that they hope to see him face Haggerty again in the near future. They wrote in the comments section:

"I want to see Lobo again against Haggerty, already he was close to knocking him out, before getting knocked out, with this kind of performance and confidence, I'm sure he can take his revenge against Haggerty 🔥🔥"

"Game over, flawless focused and indestructible."

"Lobo has improved tremendously, got a kind of new weapons up his sleeves. Rematch with Haggerty is a must watch!"

"The Best Demolition @felipe_lobo_mt."

"Lobo X Haggerty. Imediatamente🔥🔥🔥"

How Felipe Lobo almost unseated Jonathan Haggerty in February 2024

Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty's first matchup was one for the ages, as the Brazilian nearly won the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from the then-reigning Haggerty in February 2024.

The Tiger Muay Thai product shocked the world when he sat 'The General' down against the ropes late in the opening round with a flurry of punches.

Haggerty then responded by dropping him with a left hook in the second round and subsequently put Lobo away with his patented straight right hand barely a minute into the third frame.

