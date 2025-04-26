“Take a shot at the belt again” - Nong-O urges his loyal fans to support him in bid for a world title run in new division 

Nong-O's run at bantamweight made him a legend. Now, he's trying to carve out a second chapter - this time in the flyweight ranks.
After losing a narrow split decision to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in his divisional debut, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is ready to make things right in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31.
And this time, he's not just chasing a win - he's gunning for another shot at gold.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Nong-O shared a message for his fans:
"I hope every one of my fans watch me," he said. "Thank you for your support. I want everyone to watch my fight. I’ll do my best to win, and I want to have to take a shot at the belt again."
It's been a full year since his last win, but Nong-O remains one of the most feared fighters on the roster. And now, with him being at peak form in the flyweight ranks, he's raring to reclaim his spot as top dog.
“I want to land more powerful shots” - Nong-O aims to turn up his offense a notch in rematch against Kongthoranee
The Nong-O vs. Kongthoranee matchup promises to be a more intense counterpart of their first meeting. Nong-O is planning to bring more heat, especially with his hands.
"For this fight, I want to utilize my punches more, and be more aggressive, put on more pressure against Kongthoranee," he said. "Again, I want to land more powerful shots than before."
In their first fight, Kongthoranee's pace and timing put him in the judges' favor. Nong-O believes that by putting more power behind his strikes, he can shift the momentum and end the night with a clear, decisive outcome.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Stream it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.