Takeru admits recent fight felt like a ‘new start,’ motivated to elevate stand-up combat sports at ONE Championship

Takeru Segawa is ready to tick off more assignments on his to-do list when he debuts inside the ONE Championship circle.

A three-division K-1 world champion, the Japanese superstar has experienced plenty of highs competing in Japan. On the flip side, with so many achievements to his name, the kickboxer admitted that he sort of lost interest in martial arts before his last fight.

However, after an unforgettable turn of events, including his deal with ONE Championship and a fifth-round head kick KO in Paris, France, the multi-time world champion is prepared to start fresh when he competes under the banners of the world’s largest martial arts organization next.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Takeru said:

“This fight truly became a new start for me, and it has motivated me to further elevate not only Japanese martial arts but also the world of stand-up combat sports.”

Having only plied his trade in Japan to date, the Yonago native was pumped to put on a show for the audience inside the Zenith Arena in France – and he did just that.

After four nail-biting rounds, the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ connected with a thumping left kick that landed on the money, earning him the 25th finish of his career.

His next task will take be under the ONE Championship spotlight and whoever his opponent may be, the 31-year-old another tough assignment.

Takeru, however, is ready to take out all comers until he gets his shot at ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.