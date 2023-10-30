“Takeru doesnt know how to spar light” – Fans loving kickboxing greats Takeru and Superbon Singha Mawynn’s proper sparring session

Takeru Segawa and Superbon Singha Mawynn were seen training together in a sparring session between two world-class strikers.

On December 8, Superbon will look to continue his legendary ONE Championship tenure in a must-see fight at ONE Fight Night 17. The former featherweight kickboxing king will have an opportunity to regain gold as he takes on Tawanchai for the latter’s featherweight Muay Thai throne.

Defeating Tawanchai is a tall order for any fighter on the ONE roster. As a result, Superbon teamed up with Japanese superstar Takeru, who signed with the promotion this year, to prepare for ONE Fight Night 17.

'Beyond Kickboxing' recently shared sparring footage between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Takeru Segawa on Instagram. The comment section was filled with fans praising the elite strikers, including the following people:

“Superbon throws head kicks so fluidly like they're jabs”

“the lightest takeru has ever sparred”

“Now THIS is Sparring. Great volume & flow, with absolutely superior control. Aggressive but never agitated or angry at all. They clearly were enjoying themselves.”

“Takeru was itching to blast the right hand, that man doesn’t know what light means”

“Superbon's ability to land head kicks is ridiculous. Greatest head kick specialist of all time.”

“The feeling when sparring someone who's technically better 😂”

“Superbon kicks out of nowhere, from everywhere.”

“Haha takeru doesnt know how to spar light, he needs to go strong 🔥”

Superbon Singha Mawynn is coming off a Knockout of the Year contender against Tayfun Ozcan in June. Meanwhile, Tawanchai is riding a six-fight win streak, with four coming in Muay Thai and the other two in kickboxing.

As for Takeru Segawa, the Japanese superstar awaits an official date and opponent for his highly-anticipated ONE Championship debut.

ONE Fight Night 17 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.