“Gotta feeling Superbon catches Tawanchai” - Fans expecting barnburner from Superbon and Tawanchai

Fight fans are hyped up to watch another high-volume striking match this year between defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two Thai superstars are set to collide for supreme glory on December 9 after their original fight in October was scrapped due to an injury Superbon suffered.

Now, with the kickboxing star cleared to fight again, ONE Championship wasted no time in rebooking their competitive rivalry. The Muay Thai world title bout is scheduled to headline the ONE Fight Night 17 card.

Anyone who’s anyone will be there that night, including the growing fanbase in Thailand. They are especially excited to see their fellow countrymen deliver the best performances of their careers, as both men strive to give fans the definitive ending they want.

As the two superstars strap up for another intensive training camp, there’s been a lot of pre-fight talk amongst the fans this week about Superbon’s chances of winning the Muay Thai belt.

After analyzing Superbon’s latest kicking session, the fans are confident that he possesses the ability to end the fight early.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn returns to the foray with a bit of momentum on his side this time around.

At the start of the year, the 32-year-old veteran experienced a devastating loss to Chingiz Allazov via knockout at ONE Fight Night 6 in January. No longer the owner of the kickboxing belt, Superbon worked tooth and nail to get his career back on track.

Five months later, the Thai superstar bounced back with an insane KO victory over Tayfun Ozcan to earn him a shot at Tawanchai’s Muay Thai gold.

Watch Superbon attempt to restore what he lost, starting with a Muay Thai world title bout against Tawanchai PK Saenchai on December 8. ONE Fight Night 17 will be aired live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.