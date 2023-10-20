WATCH: Superbon rips the pads with Trainer Gae and Rajadamnern champ Daniel Rodriguez

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will finally face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai throne. Their initial meeting was halted due to the former kickboxing king getting injured during fight camp.

Tawanchai then faced Jo Nattawut in the meantime, whom he defeated via a unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 15 last October 6.

Now healthy and ready to go, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will face his division's Muay Thai king in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 9.

In a recent Instagram post, we saw the former world champion hitting the pads with his long-time coach, Trainer Gae, and Rajadamnern champion Daniel Rodriguez:

"Teamwork makes the dream work 🤝 Will Superbon take Tawanchai’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on @primevideo? 👑 @superbon_banchamek⁠⁠"

Superbon is considered one of, if not the most, dangerous kickers in kickboxing. That's a staggering reputation considering that his sport is filled with lethal kickers. The Thai former world champion achieved much success with his patented head kick. In 2021, he shocked the kickboxing world by flatlining the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan with a picture-perfect roundhouse to the face for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

In his most recent performance before getting injured, the Thai icon made a near-repeat performance of the Petrosyan KO at ONE Fight Night 11 last June. Against Turkish superstar Tayfun Ozcan, the former world champ landed a beautiful counter-head kick from inside the pocket. Not a lot of fighters have the leg dexterity to land a powerful kick inside, but somehow, Superbon pulled it off.

Look to see him attempt to do the same against the equally dangerous Tawanchai, who is also feared for his powerful and precise kicks.

Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 17, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.