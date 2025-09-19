  • home icon
Takeru on what makes teammate Yuki Yoza special: “Always exciting to watch him”

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 19, 2025 04:03 GMT
(From left) Takeru Segawa and Yuki Yoza. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Takeru Segawa and Yuki Yoza [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Takeru Segawa has spent countless hours honing his craft alongside fellow Japanese warrior Yuki Yoza, and he's been constantly impressed by his stablemate's all-around capability.

The former three-division K-1 champion appeared in a clip uploaded to Yoza's YouTube channel (@yukiyoza), where he was asked his thoughts on his Team Vasileus stablemate's arsenal, shortly after he moved to 2-0 in ONE Championship against Thai slugger Petchtanong Petchfergus.

'Natural Born Krusher' shared:

"He’s fast. He’s good. He’s smart at not using up stamina and not giving up points. Always exciting to watch him."
Watch the clip here:

Yuki Yoza's win over the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion came just less than two months after he opened his promotional account with a three-round clinic against Russian slugger Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Next, the 27-year-old star will square off against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight kickboxing tussle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside the Ariake Arena.

As for Takeru, the 34-year-old striking specialist returns on the same card in a flyweight kickboxing matchup against Bosnian-Canadian veteran Denis Puric.

Superlek vows to hunt for the spectacular against Yuki Yoza

Superlek has plans to ruin Yuki Yoza's dream start to life in ONE Championship when they go toe-to-toe in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

In a recent interview posted on Yokkao's social media channels, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion said he's ready to put his defeat to Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Saitama to bed with another addition to his gallery of highlight-reel moments.

"Of course, I'll go for the KO. I don't want to make any mistakes this time," Superlek shared.

Fans can visit watch.onefc.com, the ONE Super App, or the promotion's official website for details on how to catch the card from their respective countries.

Those looking to secure their seats inside the Ariake Arena on Nov. 16 can click here.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
