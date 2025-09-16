“I’ll go for the KO” - Superlek will leave nothing to chance against Yuki Yoza at ONE 173

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is out to make a statement at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, and the best way to do so is to not let the judges get involved.The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin will be gunning for a swift finish against surging contender Yuki Yoza in their bantamweight kickboxing duel at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Nov. 16.Superlek took a lot of heat from pundits after losing his bantamweight Muay Thai crown on the scales. The criticism amplified when his 11-fight winning streak was snapped by Nabil Anane at ONE 172.Now, the red-hot Yoza wants to cement his claim for 26 pounds of gold against the mighty Superlek. However, the 29-year-old thinks otherwise and is eager to redeem himself by finishing the Japanese star.&quot;Of course, I'll go for the KO. I don't want to make any mistakes this time,&quot; Superlek stated in a recent clip posted on Yokkao’s social media channels. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKnown for his devastating kicking arsenal and technical brilliance, Superlek has built his reputation on spectacular finishes throughout his illustrious career.The Buriram native even became a two-sport and two-weight world champion before suffering his recent setbacks.With vindication in his mind, we can expect a motivated Superlek to bring his prime form at ONE 173.Superlek raring to show real form at ONE 173Superlek admitted that he didn't feel like himself in his devastating loss to Nabil Anane.Losing his world title on the scales took a lot out of him, not just physically, but also mentally.Humbled by his setback and now back to full fitness, 'The Kicking Machine' guaranteed a vintage performance at ONE 173.&quot;I want to show everyone that I'm back at 100 percent, so I'll give everything against Yoza to win. I know I can do it,” he said.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.