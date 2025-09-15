“I’ll give everything” - Superlek looks to return to prime form against Yuki Yoza at ONE 173

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9’s redemption tour begins at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. On November 16, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is out to prove he’s still one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world by halting Japanese warrior Yuki Yoza’s momentum in front of his hometown fans at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.This bantamweight kickboxing showdown is not like any other match for Superlek. The 29-year-old striker saw his lengthy 13-fight winning streak snapped at ONE 172, where he not only lost his bantamweight belt on the scales but also succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane.The disheartening setback served as a wake-up call for the Buriram native, who’s out to prove his doubters wrong. Superlek shared in a vlog post on Yokkao’s social media pages:&quot;I want to show everyone that I'm back at 100 percent, so I'll give everything against Yoza to win. I know I can do it.”Watch the clip here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans are excited for this epic strikefest since it pits Superlek's legendary technical mastery against the rampaging Yoza's explosive karate-based striking.For the Thai icon, victory would mark his return to championship form and remind everyone in the division that he’s still the gold standard.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on Superlek vs. Yoza.Superlek says Yuki Yoza is the perfect opponent for his redemption bidYuki Yoza has gone 2-0 in the home of martial arts, where he vanquished Elbrus Osmanov and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus.The Team Vasileus affiliate has been on a roll, and would love to secure a world title shot at Superlek's expense.However, 'The Kicking Machine' sees this as an opportunity to reassert his dominion by derailing the hype train of one of the hottest stars in the promotion.&quot;Every time I come to Japan, I feel like I want to fight in Japan. And now, that dream has come true. This is a super fight against Yoza, but I'd like to show you guys an exciting fight that you will never forget, and I hope we can make history,” Superlek said during the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo.