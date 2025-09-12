  • home icon
Yuki Yoza looking to book world title shot with win over Superlek: "I want to aim for the championship"

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 12, 2025 02:37 GMT
(From left) Yuki Yoza and Superlek Kiatmoo9 [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

With two victories under his belt on the global stage of ONE Championship, Yuki Yoza is confident he's closing on a dream opportunity to fight for 26 pounds of gold in the promotion.

Before that dream unfolds, though, the Team Vasileus star has another test awaiting him when he trades leather against one of the best pound-for-pound talents in the realm today at ONE 173 on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The 27-year-old faces ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight kickboxing joust, knowing a win over a world champion could catapult him toward championship contention.

During the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo, Yoza expressed his championship ambitions and willingness to face anyone necessary to achieve his ultimate goal of squaring off against the division's king, Jonathan Haggerty.

"There is only one person that I want to fight, and I want to aim for the championship. And I'm hoping this will make me eligible for the challenge," Yuki Yoza shared.
"If not, please find every contestant, and I will fight everyone, knock them [out], until I'll be able to find a ticket to the championship."
Their scheduled three-round bantamweight matchup is one of many exciting fights lined up for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Yuki Yoza dissects the significance of Superlek war

In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, Yuki Yoza revealed that his upcoming encounter with Superlek will pit two of the world's most dynamic kicking machines against each other.

Per the Japanese, however, there's more to this exciting slugfest than their vicious trademark tool.

"Yes, of course, the kicks are something that everyone pays attention to, but I think that my and Superlek's overall striking techniques are very top-level," he said.
"I see Superlek as one of the pound-for-pound [best] fighters in ONE Championship. If I beat that kind of fighter, my evaluation will be much higher. I want to achieve that."

Head over to watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch details. Those eager to attend the spectacle live and in person can click here to purchase their tickets.

