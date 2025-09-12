Superlek isn't worried about Yuki Yoza's reputation: "I think my kicks are as good as his" 

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 isn't backing down from the challenge of facing one of Japan's most dangerous kickers when he meets Yuki Yoza at ONE 173.The Thai striking maestro believes his own legendary leg strikes can match anything the hometown favorite brings to their hotly anticipated bantamweight kickboxing encounter inside the Ariake Arena on Nov. 16.Ahead of their tiff in Tokyo, Japan, the 29-year-old showed respect for his opponent's reputation while expressing confidence in his own legendary kicking game.&quot;Konichiwa. Yes, I'm meeting Yoza in person for the first time. I'm very excited and happy to be here. And I think he has really strong kicks. But I think my kicks are as good as his,&quot; Superlek told members of the media during the event's official press conference this past Thursday.Superlek versus Yoza should deliver a possible Fight of the Year contender as both world-class warriors bring their devastating kicking techniques into the legendary venue in search of a pivotal win.The Thai's kicking mastery is right up there, but the Japanese warrior has used it to great success across two successful promotional outings against previously undefeated Elbrus Osmanov and former ONE world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza &quot;fired up and ready&quot; for Superlek showdownIn a previous interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Yuki Yoza declared his readiness to put on a show against 'The Kicking Machine' on the organization's second show in Japan of 2025.&quot;It feels amazing to return to fight in Japan. I’m fired up and ready to prove I’m the best in the world!&quot; the Team Vasileus athlete noted.Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for more info on how to watch this intriguing bantamweight kickboxing war and the entire ONE 173 card inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.