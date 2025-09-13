“This is a super fight” - Superlek thrilled for chance to return to Japan against tough Yuki Yoza

It’s all systems go for ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand, as he prepares for war against Yuki Yoza at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.This explosive bantamweight kickboxing affair between two of the fiercest kickers in the promotion will be part of the massive martial arts spectacle on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Despite fighting in Yoza’s home country, Japan holds special meaning for Superlek, who defeated three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 at this same arena last year.‘The Kicking Machine’ spoke about his affinity for ‘The Land of The Rising Sun’ during the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference:&quot;Every time I come to Japan, I feel like I want to fight in Japan. And now, that dream has come true. This is a super fight against Yoza, but I'd like to show you guys an exciting fight that you will never forget, and I hope we can make history.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperlek is widely regarded as one of the pound-for-pound greatest strikers in the world for good reason.The 29-year-old’s technical brilliance and high fight IQ are second to none.Plus, the Thai veteran is eager to redeem himself after a unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane in his last outing, and he’ll look to get back on track against the phenomenal Yoza.Superlek sees nothing out of the ordinary in Yuki Yoza's signature kicksThe punishing power of Yuki Yoza's crippling calf kicks was on full display in his brilliant wins over Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong Petchfergus.However, Superlek believes his kicking arsenal is superior and he'll gladly beat the Japanese striker at his own game at ONE 173. The Thai superstar said during the press conference:&quot;Konichiwa. Yes, I'm meeting Yoza in person for the first time. I'm very excited and happy to be here. And I think he has really strong kicks. But I think my kicks are as good as his.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.