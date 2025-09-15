"I want to prove who I am" - Superlek determined to beat streaking Yuki Yoza in Japan

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is fired up to get his hand raised when he steps inside the ONE Championship Circle on November 16.That evening inside the Ariake Arena, the Thai striking wizard squares off against Japanese kickboxer Yuki Yoza in a bantamweight kickboxing joust that will be part of ONE 173.Ahead of the tie, the 29-year-old ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion told Yokkao that his desire to emerge victorious is off the charts.&quot;I want to win at all costs because I want to prove who I am,&quot; Superlek shared.Check out the short interview here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's easy to understand why 'The Kicking Machine' is ready to give it his all to remind the world of his repertoire as the best pound-for-pound talent in the striking realm today.In his last outing at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena, the Kiatmoo9 Gym product saw his 11-fight win streak come to a crashing end against Thai-Algerian slugger Nabil Anane.He lost his bantamweight Muay Thai crown on the scales leading up to the fight, and the Team Mehdi Zatout superstar largely outplayed him throughout their three-round contest in Saitama.With a fire to perform at his very best against Yoza, the Buriram native should fire on all cylinders in his return at ONE 172.Fight fans eager to witness the blockbuster card live and in person can follow this link.Yuki Yoza eyes world title shot with win over SuperlekStanding across from Superlek at ONE 173 is a man equally fired up to attain victory at all costs.Yuki Yoza has run through his first two assignments in the promotion against Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong Petchfergus.Now, the Team Vasileus man eyes the biggest win of his career in search of a world title shot against ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.&quot;There is only one person that I want to fight, and I want to aim for the championship. And I'm hoping this will make me eligible for the challenge,&quot; he shared.&quot;If not, please find every contestant, and I will fight everyone, knock them [out], until I'll be able to find a ticket to the championship.&quot;