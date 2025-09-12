THROWBACK: Nabil Anane’s wild three-round banger with Superlek at ONE 172

Algerian-Thai superstar Nabil Anane has essayed a string of impressive victories two years into his ONE Championship journey. It includes his three-round rematch with Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his last fight.

It took place at ONE 172 in March in Tokyo, Japan. It was initially set as a unification bout for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title that Superlek previously held and then-interim champion Anane wanted to secure for his own. 'The Kicking Machine', however, was stripped of the title after he missed weight and hydration limits in the official weigh-ins.

The match still proceeded but restructured as a non-title, three-round showdown.

While disappointed at what happened, Nabil Anane remained in his element. Capitalizing on his reach and height advantage, the 6-foot-4 Team Mehdi Zatout standout took firm control of the match. He even sent Superlek to the canvas late in the opening round following a series of strikes.

Superlek stayed aggressive in the next two rounds, trying to swing the tide in his favor. But Anane made sure he was on top of things, limiting the inroads his opponent was making on his way to securing the unanimous decision victory.

ONE Championship relived what went down in the Superlek-Anane rematch with a video post on its official YouTube channel.

Check out the video below:

The win at ONE 172 was a payback for Nabil Anane, who was knocked out by Superlek in the first round of his ONE Championship debut in June 2023.

Anane later on was eventually elevated as undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. He expressed readiness to take on all-comers for it.

Nabil Anane competes in kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 126

Before he entertains challengers for his bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Nabil Anane will be competing in kickboxing first in his scheduled return to action later this month.

The 21-year-old striker will go against veteran Ilias Ennachi in a bantamweight kickboxing match at ONE Friday Fights 126 on Sept. 26 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Anane's kickboxing debut in ONE Championship after competing in Muay Thai for eight straight matches and going 7-1.

Out to spoil his debut is Moroccan-Dutch fighter Ennachi, who has been undefeated in five matches to date in the "Home of Martial Arts."

ONE Friday Fights 126 is available in Asia primetime. For more information on how to watch it, check out onefc.com.

