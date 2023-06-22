Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane’s length won’t be a problem for Superlek

Liam Harrison believes Superlek’s experience with long and lengthy fighters will help him navigate his ONE Friday Fights 22 showdown with newcomer Nabil Anane.

Anane, a 19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy that stands 6’2” and has an absolutely absurd wingspan, will look to make a name for himself right off the bat as he squares off with one of the biggest names in the art of eight limbs, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Before the two striking standouts step inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, British fan-favorite Liam Harrison shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated match during an interview with the promotion.

“Superlek will have fought multiple guys like Anane who like to get in the clinch with their strikes, so while it will be intriguing for us to watch, I don’t think this will be anything new to him. Anane’s very, very tough and awkward,” Harrison said.

Though he is still developing, Nabil Anane has already made history in the world of Muay Thai, becoming the youngest WBC champion in the history of the sport, capturing the 126-pound title at just 17 years old. Less than a year later, Anane added another world title to his resume, claiming the 135-pound title en route to booking his first appearance with ONE Championship.

Looking to stop the hype train in its tracks, Superlek has never been bested in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner, and the Thai star plans to keep it that way against the young upstart.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

