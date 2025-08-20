Nabil Anane booked for first kickboxing fight in ONE against Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 126

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand will make his highly anticipated kickboxing debut when he faces former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 126.The 21-year-old six-foot-four-inch tall striking sensation has been a dominant force in ‘the art of eight limbs’ since joining ONE Championship in 2023, compiling seven straight victories after his initial loss to pound-for-pound great ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.Anane’s redemption victory over the Thai icon at ONE 172 launched him into superstardom with a three-round unanimous decision triumph and one-sided domination.Anane claimed the interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown with a stunning first-round knockout of ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo at ONE 170, and was recently elevated to undisputed champion status this past June. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow the towering Muay Thai striker looks to begin his two-sport world title aspirations by taking on a former titleholder.Standing across from him will be Dutch-Moroccan veteran Ennahachi, who relinquished his flyweight kickboxing title in 2023 due to weight-cutting issues.Unable to comfortably make the flyweight limit, the 29-year-old S&amp;B Gym representative has rebuilt his credentials since moving to bantamweight with impressive victories over Aliasghar Ghodratisaraskan and former champion Hiroki Akimoto.This intriguing stylistic clash at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on September 26 pits Anane's exceptional reach and power against Ennahachi's technical precision and veteran experience in what promises to be a captivating encounter between two elite strikers.ONE Friday Fights 126 is shaping up to be a monster card, with Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s return against Chinese phenom Liu Mengyang also booked for the event.The show goes down at Lumpinee Stadium in Asia primetime on Friday, September 26. Fans in North America can catch the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.