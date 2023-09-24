Takeru motivated even more for ONE debut after watching Rodtang vs. Superlek: “This is the kind of battle I want to fight”

Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa joined a slew of A-listers ringside at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Friday to catch two of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of this generation battle for flyweight supremacy.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon traded bombs with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which took place in Bangkok’s famed Muay Thai arena on September 22.

Superlek ended up winning a closely contested unanimous decision, after scoring a knockdown in round two to swing the momentum in his favor.

The fight was packed with action, with Rodtang drawing first blood in round one courtesy of a slicing upward elbow that opened up a huge gash on Superlek’s forehead. ‘The Kicking Machine’ wore a crimson mask the rest of the way, as the two traded elbow after elbow, punch after punch, and kick after kick to the final bell.

Takeru was sitting ringside to catch all the action, and the Japanese star came away feeling motivated to make his ONE Championship debut.

During a ONE Friday Fights 34 media scrum, Takeru talked to reporters and said:

“I was moved by watching a show tonight. The martial arts event in Japan is also very exciting, and there are a lot of good matches. But it’s a little different. It’s [ONE’s fights] a fight for your life. This is the kind of battle I want to fight. I want to fight here soon!”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the Rodtang vs. Superlek banger and all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Takeru announced that he had joined ONE Championship earlier this year but is yet to make his promotional debut. That could come very soon, as the world’s largest martial arts organization tries to make the fight with Rodtang a reality.

Fans can expect to see Takeru in the ONE Championship ring or circle before the year ends.