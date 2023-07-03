Takeru says recent fight ‘a rewarding experience’ as he heads for ONE Championship

With everything that he has already accomplished in his career, it’s understandable that Takeru Segawa would be searching for new challenges to motivate him.

Throughout his incredible run as one of the best kickboxers on the planet, the 31-year-old, who competed mostly in Japan, became one of the biggest stars in combat sports.

As the only three-weight world champion in K-1 history, there’s no doubt that he is one of the greatest to ever do it. Now the question is: What is left for him to do?

For a long time, fans had one wish for the Japanese world champion – to see him sign with ONE Championship. A move that would allow him to expand his resume and test himself against some of the biggest names in the striking sport.

Earlier this year, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong finally announced that the two parties had come to a deal, opening up a world of options going forward.

With the opportunity to face new opponents, take on new challenges, and compete in front of new audiences that have not seen him compete, the move was a no-brainer for Takeru Segawa. Especially if he wants to keep competing at the highest level.

In an interview with the promotion, he reflected on his last fight this past month and how the experience of competing in France for the first time revived his love of the game:

“In France, I was able to have a good fight where I could show people who don't know me that Takeru is this strong. It was a rewarding experience and it made me realize that I still love martial arts.”

