Takeru Segawa throws his support for Tiger Mask's donation drive

Takeru Segawa's influence reaches beyond the kickboxing ring.

While he's already revered as one of the most influential Japanese athletes of all time, Takeru's mythos got even bigger when he became the Seventh Generation Tiger Mask.

Takeru, on his Instagram account, announced that being the Seventh Generation Tiger Mask entails a responsibility to help children across the globe receive educational materials and supplies for school.

The Tiger Mask Project usually helps Japanese children in orphanages get a leg up in their scholastic work. Takeru, however, will help kids even outside of Japan. The Tiger Mask Foundation, thus, will help Takeru in his social endeavor.

Takeru wrote on Instagram:

"Starting the 7th Tiger Mask Project 🐯 We will be supporting children abroad who cannot go to school. Because everyone's cooperation becomes a great power, please support this activity!"

The Tiger Mask character is one of the most iconic figures in Japanese professional wrestling. Satoru Sayama was the first person to wear the iconic face gear, but the character has since been carried by several other performers.

Although Tiger Mask is primarily associated with pro wrestling, it has also been portrayed in manga and anime.

Takeru, being a professional kickboxer and a ONE Championship fighter, is an outlier, but his immense popularity among Japanese audiences made him such a perfect successor to carry the mantle.

In an older Instagram post, Takeru wrote about the honor of being the newest Tiger Mask:

"We will be operating the Seventh Tiger Mask Project! More kids with the power of Tiger Mask, let your dreams and activities give you hope because I'm going to try my best. I'd be happy if you could support our activities as the Seventh Generation Tiger Mask!"

