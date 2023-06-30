Takeru wants Rodtang fight ‘right away’: “I am ready”

For a long time, it looked like ONE Championship fans would never get to see Takeru Segawa compete inside the circle.

As quite arguably the biggest name in Asia outside the ONE banner, fans have long wished and dreamt to see the Japanese kickboxer mix it up with the top fighters on the roster.

Once the news surrounding his signing was made public by the organization, though, talks immediately turned to who the 31-year-old should face for his promotional bow.

Of course, the big fight that has been dreamed of for a long time is to see the Japanese superstar mix it up with the biggest name in Muay Thai – the flyweight king of the discipline, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Iron Man’ is a huge star having transcended the sport of Muay Thai to become a must-watch fighter in combat sports. The 25-year-old has been on a 14-0 run in the promotion’s striking fixtures since debuting in September 2018.

With two of the biggest stars colliding in a fight that many thought we might never see, ‘The Iron Man’ versus Takeru would be a gigantic moment for Asian combat sports for millions of fans around the world.

In an interview with the promotion, Takeru gave this short and to-the-point statement about what he thinks of fighting Rodtang inside the circle at long last.

“Yes, I am ready, so I want to fight him right away.”

Takeru heads into his promotional debut after capturing the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 lightweight world titles. Whether he faces 'The Iron Man' or not, his debut in ONE Champinship is sure to be one of the biggest fights of the year.

