"Taking all the armor off" - Ian Garry braves vulnerability, explains why he cries his eyes out before every UFC fight

Ian Garry has changed most of his persona within the last year and has become increasingly more vulnerable with fans.

Two days after defeating Geoff Neal by decision at UFC 298, Garry appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss his recent win and career arc. In one of the most notable moments of his interview, Garry revealed his pre-fight ritual, surprising fans by disclosing that he allows himself to break down in tears before each walkout.

Ian Garry told host Ariel Helwani:

"As soon as I'm done with my warm-up, I give myself about 20 minutes to just calm the body down and let the body relax. I put on all my gear — my headphones, my music, whatever it is, my jacket — and put my hood up. I get on all fours, put my hands in my head and my forehead to the ground, and I swear to God, Ariel, it's instant tears."

Expand Tweet

Garry explained the reasoning behind what has now become a tradition for him in the locker room before all of his fights.

He said:

"It's [about] being grateful for the journey that I'm on [and] the abilities that I have, for the people that are here [and] for the people that I wish were with me sharing the journey... Throughout the day I just feel myself getting more and more emotional. The truth is I cry my eyes out and thank God for everything I've been blessed with... It's like taking all the armor off me and then going out and just being myself."

Garry added that his wife, Layla Machado Garry, told him about a study involving Olympic athletes putting in an improved performance following an emotional release.

Ian Garry called out Colby Covington following UFC 298 win

After picking up a top 10 win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298, Ian Garry focused his attention on the former interim champion, who repeatedly mocked his name ahead of UFC 296.

Immediately claiming a desire to 'retire' Colby Covington in his next outing, Garry called out the recent title challenger in the octagon with Joe Rogan.

'The Future' doubled down on his callout in his post-fight interview, telling reporters that 'Chaos' has done nothing but lose to former champion Kamaru Usman twice.

Expand Tweet

Covington has not responded to Garry. Covington ridiculed Garry throughout UFC 296 fight week, including the event press conference after the undefeated welterweight had already withdrawn from the fight card due to illness.