“Taking your life is weak” - Fans react to Sean Strickland’s candid admission of struggle with public criticism

Sean Strickland is seemingly on a troubling path.

After initially opening up on his struggles with mental health with a video, Strickland has continued to share his daily internal battle with his followers. In his latest post, Strickland asked for advice from fans.

The former UFC champion admitted he handles his issues 'terribly' while requesting input on how others deal with getting 'f***** by the world.'

While many offered their coping mechanisms per the request, some chose to take a different approach. One fan criticized victims of suicide, calling the act 'weak' while claiming Strickland was 'not one of these humans.'

The comment read:

"Taking your life is weak. It takes pain away from you and forces it onto others. You are not one of these humans Sean. You are a respectful and honest patriot, you do not hurt the innocent."

Former UFC and PFL veteran Ramsey Nijem chimed in with his opinion, admitting to being 'self-destructive,' responding with:

"Handle it by being a self-destructive landslide"

Other fans commented:

"Read the Bible..."

"You should try out some mushrooms"

"Meditate. Breath work. Turn my phone off and watch a positive movie"

"I handle it by supporting the gays and trans instead of tearing them down like you"

Sean Strickland's ongoing tweets opening up about mental health struggles

Sean Strickland has rarely shown vulnerability in the past but has been very open about his mental health instability since losing the UFC middleweight championship.

'Tarzan' originally informed his fans of his problems with a video filmed from his car, admitting that he still is not fully happy despite having wealth and fame. In the time since, Strickland claims that he has a 'voice' telling him to 'burn it all down' that he has to continuously ignore.

Since losing to Dricus Du Plessis by split decision at UFC 297, Strickland has pushed for a rematch. The middleweight claims that the entire public believes he was incorrectly given a defeat, thus having enough momentum to be given a chance to redeem himself.