"Taking his soul" - Francis Ngannou sends chilling message to Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou believes that he will take Anthony Joshua's soul on March 8.

'The Predator' is currently slated to meet 'AJ' in Saudi Arabia later this year. The bout itself came together under interesting circumstances. Originally, Joshua was expected to face longtime rival Deontay Wilder on the same date.

Instead, after 'The Bronze Bomber' suffered a decision loss to Joseph Parker, he was subbed out for Ngannou. For the MMA fighter, the fight is another massive opportunity. Last October, he nearly upset Tyson Fury in his first-ever boxing match.

The story for that bout was very similar to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou. Once again, the PFL heavyweight is an underdog, but he's not afraid. While he has a lot of respect for the two-time champion, he still believes he will flatten Joshua in Riyadh.

Speaking in a recent interview with The High Performance Podcast, Ngannou sent a message to Joshua. There, the former UFC champion stated (via GBNews):

"Never say never. Nothing is impossible. We don't know the strength of Anthony Joshua. Even though I don't believe he has that strength [to beat me], we're going to find out. In two months, we're going to find out. I'm going to be the one taking his soul."

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Who is currently expected to win this heavyweight bout?

As previously stated, Francis Ngannou is once again the underdog against Anthony Joshua.

'The Predator' believes that he will take the soul of 'AJ' in March, but it's not going to be easy. Joshua himself enters the matchup riding a three-fight winning streak and is looking the best he has in years.

Last month, he smashed Otto Wallin across five rounds, forcing 'All In' to quit on the stool. With his bout against Deontay Wilder now gone, he decided to book a fight with Ngannou for later this year.

While Ngannou is confident that he will defeat the British boxer, fans aren't so sure. As of now, Joshua is a -450 favorite, according to MGM. Meanwhile, Ngannou is returning as a sizeable +333 underdog.

While the odds change between now and fight night, the PFL heavyweight will likely be the underdog again come March 8. Then again, if there's anyone who could upset the odds once again, it would be Ngannou.