“Talked mad sh*t about me” - Adin Ross spills the beans on surprising beef with buddy KSI’s Misfits Boxing

It doesn't appear as though Adin Ross is on good terms with his friend KSI's Misfits Boxing, as he recently spilled the beans on the surprising beef he has with them.

The popular streamer clarified that he isn't at odds with KSI himself but noted that he had heard an unflattering comment from somebody who works for Misfits Boxing regarding his planned boxing event. Happy Punch posted a video to their X account, where he revealed what he had heard and mentioned that he is now motivated to prove them wrong. He said:

"It wasn't KSI directly, but someone from Misfits [Boxing] talked mad sh*t about me. And they were like, 'Don't do Adin Ross' boxing event, it's not gonna do good', or some sh*t. Someone at Misfits said that. Kinda crazy, not gonna lie...They're scared...watch what Brand Risk Promotions does, just watch...I got this."

It will be interesting to see whether Ross will squash his beef with Misfits Boxing, as he clearly wasn't happy that the KSI-led promotion was discouraging others from competing on his Brand Risk Promotions card.

KSI responds to Adin Ross

Adin Ross's beef with KSI's Misfits Boxing caught many fans off guard after the popular streamer took aim at the promotion.

Since the aforementioned video, KSI has responded and doesn't appear to take the beef seriously. Happy Punch's Instagram post regarding Ross' comments caught the attention of the YouTuber-turned-boxer, who simply responded with an emoji. He left a laughing face emoji, which could signify that he is either laughing at the public for making the beef a bigger deal than what it actually is or laughing at the streamer for making claims that aren't factual.

It will be interesting to see whether the social media beef between Ross and Misfits Boxing will lead to anything in the future or if they will just agree to resolve their issue.

Tweet regarding KSI's response to Ross [Image courtesy: @ksinews_ - X]