"Talking complete sh*t again" - Undefeated champion boxer puts Ebanie Bridges on blast for "not about the money" assertion

An undefeated champion boxer recently put Ebanie Bridges on blast after comments she made regarding her motives in the sport. Moreover, she was particularly talking about money not being a factor for Bridges when deciding whether to accept a fight.

While speaking to Seconds Out Boxing, 'Blonde Bomber' opened up about her boxing journey and why she continues to compete. She voiced her displeasure with opponents who backed out of fights and mentioned that money isn't a motivation for her.

She said:

"I'm not fighting for money, I'm absolutely not, so I'm like why do I need to put myself through this rollercoaster that boxing is? It's a fu*king brutal sport...I never started boxing for the money. I started boxing because I had goals and my goals was to become world champion. Once I became world champion, my goal was to become undisputed."

The clip surfaced on X and caught the attention of unbeaten WBA world champion boxer Nina Hughes, who took exception to the claims regarding Bridges not being in boxing for money. She clapped back and blasted her for rejecting numerous bouts against her due to money and mentioned that her claims don't support her actions, writing:

"if it’s not about the money and the goal is to become undisputed why do you keep turning down the fight with me by pricing yourself out and asking for too much money when a fight with me is the road to undisputed...Talking complete sh*t again"

It remains to be seen whether Ebanie Bridges will respond to Nina Hughes or plan on calling her out should she successfully retain her title tomorrow night.

Who is Ebanie Bridges fighting next?

Ebanie Bridges is scheduled to defend her IBF women's bantamweight championship against Miyo Yoshida on the undercard for the WBC junior welterweight title bout between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis.

'Blonde Bomber' was originally scheduled to defend her title against Avril Mathie, but an injury forced her to withdraw from the event and Yoshida stepped in as her replacement on a week's notice. The 35-year-old boasts a 16-4 professional record and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Shurretta Metcalf.

