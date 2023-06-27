Mark Zuckerberg denies involvement in talks with Chael Sonnen for UFC 300 clash against Elon Musk

A monumental bout that is being dubbed the 'biggest fight in the history of the world' between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly in the talks, but Chael Sonnen may have been caught lying about the matchup. The former UFC star made comments about the clash that have now seemingly been exposed.

'The American Gangster' has always been a controversial figure in the world of mixed martial arts and often finds ways to make the things he says entertaining, whether they're true or false. The middleweight became well known for his skills on the mic during his career as a fighter and has carried it into his career post-retirement.

After Chael Sonnen claimed Mark Zuckerberg contacted him and told him that he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300, the Facebook creator told TMZ Sports that the former title challenger was lying. Speaking on behalf of Zuckerberg, his spokesperson said:

"I have confirmed with Mark that he did not call Chael Sonnen."

Watch Sonnen's video below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#TheMMAHour Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300. Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/pKdteR9q8c

Not only is it wild that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg even agree to fight in an exchange online, but it is also sensational to see there has been movement with the potential fight.

According to Dana White, he would love to host a matchup of this magnitude and has started putting plans into motion for the blockbuster event to happen. The UFC CEO has already showcased some potential merch for the super-fight, donning a Zuckerberg vs. Musk shirt with the company logo on the side. Check it out below.

Is Mark Zuckerberg more experienced in MMA than Elon Musk?

Both A-list celebrities are, of course, known for their work on various billionaire companies, but have any of them had the chance to gain any experience in the fighting world?

Musk is best known for his involvement with Tesla and his recent acquisition of Twitter. Although his time has been spent elsewhere since adulthood, the 51-year-old did previously claim that he had trained in Judo, Kyokushin Karate, and Taekwondo.

Zuckerberg has been a fan of the UFC and attended events in the past, but he has also been heavily training his jiu-jitsu craft in recent times. Though fairly new to the world of BJJ, the 39-year-old managed to pick up a silver medal at a recent California-based submission tournament.

Poll : 0 votes