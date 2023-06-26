Does Mark Zuckerberg have a black belt? Is he trained in MMA? Looking into the Facebook founder's combat sports experience

Many of us are curious about Mark Zuckerberg's MMA credentials given the ongoing hype about a potential fight against fellow billionaire Elon Musk. Musk initially teased a clash when a fan reminded him about Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu skillset.

Zuckerberg needed little time to accept, responding with Khabib Nurmagomedov's iconic 'Send me location' quote. Matters have only been blowing up from there and seemingly for good reason as UFC president Dana White claims both parties are 'dead serious' about trading fists.

While Musk seemingly plans to start training once things are finalized, Zuckerberg has been delving into combat sports for a while now. The Facebook founder made headlines by bagging two medals at a jiu-jitsu tournament last September.

Zuckerberg won a gold and a silver in both gi and no gi categories in the white belt lightweight division. This probably means that the Meta CEO is yet to graduate with the beginner's white belt in BJJ.

Mark Zuckerberg has also been training in MMA and was spotted lightly sparring with Khai Wu, who recently signed with the PFL. Even more recently, Zuckerberg teased his MMA debut, posting a training video with BJJ legend Mikey Musumeci.

Watch Zuckerberg's training footage below:

Zuckerberg hinted at his MMA debut on Instagram earlier this week

Combat Sports Today



Khai is one of Mark Zuckerberg's training partners & went viral for defending a boba shop from an angry racist.



(per:



MMA fighter Khai Wu has signed with the PFL. Khai is one of Mark Zuckerberg's training partners & went viral for defending a boba shop from an angry racist.

Dana White claims Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk isn't a gimmick matchup

Dana White has always been opposed to the idea of UFC fighters competing in crossover boxing matches, barring Conor McGregor's one-off against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. In fact, a crossover boxing match was former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's primary demand leading to a contract dispute and his eventual exit from the promotion.

But White has surprisingly changed his stance with regard to a potential clash between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Totally on board the hype train, White insists that it's not a gimmick fight as the result is unpredictable unlike UFC fighters crossing over to fight boxers and lose. The 53-year-old wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post:

“This isn’t a gimmick fight. Gimmick is MMA guys going to Boxing and getting beat. We have seen it already and know how it ends. This is a fight between 2 of the most powerful / richest guys in the world. Who will win? Who has seen this before? NOBODY. It’s also a crossover fight that literally EVERY EVERYONE will watch.”

JUST IN



Dana White has defended his entertaining of a potential fight between Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg in the UFC



"This isn't a gimmick fight."



"I love doing MASSIVE fights that everyone wanna see. This is the biggest one of all time."



Dana White has defended his entertaining of a potential fight between Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg in the UFC "This isn't a gimmick fight." "I love doing MASSIVE fights that everyone wanna see. This is the biggest one of all time."

