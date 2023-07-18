Tammi Musumeci felt ‘technically good’ in masterful performance vs Amanda Alequin

Submission grappling superstar Tammi Musumeci feels she put on a much better performance in her sophomore appearance in ONE Championship.

At ONE Fight Night 12 last Friday, the 29-year-old moved to 2-0 in the Singapore-based promotion by outclassing Amanda Alequin in their 10-minute grappling-only affair.

While Musumeci also emerged victorious via unanimous decision in her promotional debut against Bianca Basilio at ONE Fight Night 8 last March, she believes she could have done so much more.

The four-time No-Gi world champion certainly redeemed herself this time around, showing her complete arsenal against Alequin.

Cheered on by her younger brother and reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci, Tammi was in full control from start to finish.

In her ONE Fight Night 12 Post-Event interview, Tammi Musumeci gleefully talked about her latest triumph:

“I definitely felt technically good, and I definitely had a lot of opportunities. I am happy I was able to get to some positions I did like get to a guillotine and then I was able to sweep and then passed apart at one point and got to north-south. Then I took the back at the end which was really happy about but I was very happy.”

Tammi Musumeci scored a catch just moments into the bout, countering Alequin’s takedown attempt by attacking her exposed neck with a guillotine choke.

She was also able to bypass her opponent's tricky guard on multiple occasions and was always one step ahead of the Ecuadorian-American grappler.

Musumeci’s brilliant back take and rear-naked choke attempt before time expired secured her victory in the judges' eyes. With the win, Musumeci continued her dominance over Alequin and is now 3-0 in their head-to-head match-up.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can rewatch this highly-technical grappling match from ONE Fight Night 12 free of charge.

Watch Musumeci's full interview below: