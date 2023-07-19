Tammi Musumeci says she has yet to show her full potential in ONE Championship

Tammi Musumeci took another stellar win in her young ONE Championship run. But the multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion wasn’t impressed with how she performed in her second outing.

The American star took a unanimous decision win over fellow BJJ world champion Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 this past week at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Musumeci, the older sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, was as solid as ever during her match against Alequin.

She even secured a guillotine choke at the start of the match, but Alequin was too crafty to get trapped for too long.

In an interview with South China Morning Post after the bout, Musumeci admitted to being quite disappointed with herself despite taking the win against Alequin.

“I have to try to find a way to work through it. I feel like that definitely plays a factor in it. I'm thankful I was able to get to a lot, a few positions.”

She added:

“I feel like I was able to and hit some stuff, but I'm overall not really happy with my performance and so far even in ONE I feel like I haven't shown what my potential is and I'd really like an opportunity to show again.”

Nonetheless, a win will always be a huge mark for Musumeci’s march to a potential world title shot in ONE Championship.

Musumeci is now 2-0 in the promotion after having a solid debut against BJJ world champion Bianca Basilio at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March in Singapore.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: [Quotes from 0:30 onwards]