Tammi Musumeci believes a match against Danielle Kelly is “the fight that everyone wants”

There’s no denying that submission grappling has grown exponentially in ONE Championship, and Tammi Musumeci wants to take it further.

The multi-time BJJ world champion is coming off a unanimous decision win over Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Following her win, Musumeci said in her post-fight interviews that there is one definitive match to make that would push the sport to unprecedented heights.

Musumeci said that Danielle Kelly is the one grappler everyone wants to fight, and getting a match against her fellow American is the way to go.

“I felt like she was kind of like the first one of the female divisions to be in ONE so I feel like that definitely is a fight that most of the girls, especially the ones that can make 115 which I can is definitely the fight that everyone wants.”

Both Kelly and Musumeci have yet to taste defeat in ONE Championship, and a matchup between these two will certainly be one of the most intriguing meetings in the promotion.

For one, Musumeci fights at strawweight while Kelly is at atomweight. Nevertheless, Musumeci is confident she can operate as well at 115 pounds.

Musumeci, the older sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, is a multi-time BJJ world champion and her 2-0 record in ONE Championship came at the expense of fellow BJJ world champions Alequin and Bianca Basilio.

Kelly, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting and aggressive grapplers of her generation and holds wins against Ayaka Miura and Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova.