Tammi Musumeci unsatisfied with her performance despite beating Amanda Alequin: “I wasn’t at my best”

Tammi Musumeci pushed herself to 2-0 on the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 12 last week. Despite the win, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt was frustrated that she didn't dish out a better performance.

The New Jersey native went up against old foe and training partner Amanda Alequin inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, July 14, aiming to get a submission win and establish herself as one of the flag bearers of women’s jiu-jitsu.

Staying true to her words, she tried to sink in chokes throughout the 10-minute duel, but the Ecuadorian-American superstar had plenty in her textbook to respond and frustrate the Pedigo Submission Fighting athlete.

Although Alequin did bite back, Tammi Musumeci used her IQ to secure one dominant position after another – a tactic that saw her come out on top via unanimous decision.

Speaking to ONE Championship after the win, the 29-year-old wasn’t entirely pleased by her display.

She said:

“I definitely did not meet my expectations. I probably performed maybe twenty to thirty percent of my ability so I definitely felt that I wasn't at my best. I'm disappointed that I wasn't able to do the best I was able to do.”

Whether she was disappointed or not, leaving the ring with her hand raised is all that matters at the end of the day.

For now, she can go back to the drawing board and look at ways to upgrade her output inside the 10-minute round to prepare herself for tougher tests under the ONE Championship banner.

North American fans can watch Tammi Musumeci’s performance at ONE Fight Night 12 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.