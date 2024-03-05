Tang Kai disagrees with getting yellow card for inactivity in Thanh Le fight

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai of China put together a very technical but explosive performance against now-former interim titleholder Thanh Le of the United States.

It was a third-round knockout for the 27-year-old Tiger Muay Thai / Sunkin International Fight Club representative. The two met in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event took place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail City last Friday, March 1.

Despite the fight’s explosive ending, there were moments of timidity and inactivity from the fighters, which caused the referee to dish out a few yellow cards, in one instance, to both Tang and Le at the same time.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the Circle after the fight, Tang questioned the penalty and said Le was the only one who deserved it.

Tang Kai said:

“Even in the first fight, I was working around, but I was still able to counter. But for this fight, he never countered. So I think the referee should just give him two yellow cards but not me.”

What’s next for Tang Kai?

After two dominant performances and clear-cut victories over Thanh Le, it’s probably safe to say that this chapter is over for Tang Kai in the meantime. There are other more interesting matchups to be had for the 27-year-old Chinese star.

Anyone in the featherweight MMA top five could give Tang a stiff challenge, but it is likely no.1-ranked contender Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon who will get the next shot. Tonon has proven to be a treacherous grappler and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak.

