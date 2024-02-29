“We build a game plan on what is possible” – Thanh Le confident he has all bases covered heading into ONE 166: Qatar

ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion and former undisputed king Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States is one of the most explosive strikers in all of mixed martial arts.

In fact, his professional record, which includes 12 knockouts and two submissions out of 14 wins tells the story to perfection – not many who go up against Le can last long enough in the cage with him to hear the final bell.

But that’s not to say he’s a total mindless brute. On the contrary. Le is one of the most intelligent fighters out there.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Le spoke about his thought process in fights. He said:

“What we do is we build a game plan based on what is possible, right? So. Based on landing a bunch of leg kicks, ‘What is possible? He can do ABCD or, E?’ OK based on his tool set and what he possesses. What's most likely to happen? Let's spend most of the time on that, but we spend time from A to E it's just what's possible is what people don't cover in martial arts as fighters, and I get it.”

Le is bringing that intelligence right into his next fight, and he’s definitely going to need it.

Thanh Le to face Tang Kai in world title unification bout at ONE 166: Qatar

Thanh Le is set to run it back with reigning divisional king Tang Kai this weekend in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Friday, March 1.

Le lost the featherweight gold to Tang in 2022, and their rematch has been brewing since. The winner this Friday night will have sole bragging rights to the ONE featherweight MMA throne.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free.