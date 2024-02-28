Tang Kai used his lengthy break to focus on improving his skills: “It’s the best time”

Reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai of China hasn’t seen action since his world title-winning performance over rival Thanh Le in August of 2022. Tang has run into several issues, including dealing with niggling injuries that has kept him largely on the sidelines.

Now, the 27-year-old Sunkin International Fight Club representative is back and ready to pick up where he left off against Le in a highly anticipated world title unification bout.

Tang and Le lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tang said he has spent his time away from competition wisely, working on his skills.

The Chinese superstar said:

“I think it’s the best time to stay focused on improving myself, including both willpower and skills.”

Tang will look to unify the featherweight MMA throne and put Le away once and for all.

Tang Kai aims for decisive victory over Thanh Le: “The best way to win is to have an early finish”

Their first fight in 2022 was super close, even though Tang Kai came away with the unanimous decision. That’s why in this rematch, the only way to truly separate one from the other is with a decisive finish.

Both Tang Kai and Thanh Le will be looking to end matters early. The Chinese star told ONE Championship:

“Leave the predictions to the fans. I only want to focus on winning, and of course the best way to win is to have an early finish.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.