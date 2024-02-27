“We’re the main event” – Thanh Le promises absolute barnburner in world title unification match against Tang Kai

ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion and former undisputed king Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States is ready to put on a show this weekend in what is expected to be an explosive rematch between staunch rivals.

Le will attempt to unify the ONE featherweight MMA world title with current divisional king Tang Kai of China in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Le said he will either finish Tang early or make it a rough night for the Sunkin Fight Club representative.

The 38-year-old Vietnamese-American boldly claimed:

“He's in for either a short night or a long night, it's going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

The winner of this weekend’s showdown will emerge as the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion.

Thanh Le promises fans a different outcome in Tang Kai rematch: “It’s going to be a completely different-looking fight”

Interim featherweight MMA king Thanh Le may not know exactly how he will defeat Tang Kai at ONE 166: Qatar this weekend. But he does know that it’s going to look nothing like their first encounter two years ago.

Tang defeated Le by unanimous decision in 2022 to capture the gold, employing a workmanlike game plan to win on the judges’ scorecards. Le vows it won't be the same fight in the rematch.

He told ONE:

“The rematch is long overdue. It shouldn’t have taken this long, but it did. The bad part for him is that we had more time to make sure that we sharpened up this game plan. It’s going to be a completely different-looking fight.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.