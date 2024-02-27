“There are a lot of things I can learn from him” – Tang Kai impressed by Thanh Le’s victory over Ilya Freymanov

Reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai of China admits he’s been impressed by rival Thanh Le, the ONE interim featherweight MMA titleholder. In fact, the 27-year-old Chinese firecracker has even gone as far as saying he can learn a lot from his Vietnamese-American counterpart.

Tang was most impressed by Le’s recent performance against no.2-ranked featherweight MMA contender Ilya Freymanov. A feared knockout artist, Le finished Freymanov surprisingly with a first-round submission last October to capture the interim featherweight MMA world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tang praised Le’s victory over Freymanov, and said he was inspired.

The Sunkin International Fight Club and Tiger Muay Thai fighter stated:

“Thanh Le has rich fighting experience, so there are a lot of things I can learn from him. Last time, he had a nice victory, and he proved that he had some hidden fighting skills that he had never shown before. But anyway, I also have a lot and we will see it in the ring.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Tang and Le lock horns, as the two are scheduled for an epic rematch this weekend.

Tang Kai to face Thanh Le in a ONE featherweight MMA world title unification bout at ONE 166: Qatar

The reigning king and interim champion are ready to unify the ONE featherweight MMA world title belts this weekend.

Tang Kai and Thanh Le are set to throw down in a rematch of epic proportions in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

The winner will emerge as the undisputed king of the featherweight MMA division in ONE Championship.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.