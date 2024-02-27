“Leave the predictions to the fans” – Tang Kai looks to stop Thanh Le inside the distance

Reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai is set to make his highly anticipated return to action following a lengthy layoff due to injury. He makes his comeback in a very important fight against interim champion and former adversary Thanh Le.

Tang locks horns with Le in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

A confident Tang spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview and said he is looking to make a statement and finish Le early in this fight.

The 27-year-old Chinese superstar said:

“Leave the predictions to the fans. I only want to focus on winning, and of course the best way to win is to have an early finish.”

The winner of Friday night’s battle will become the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion.

Tang Kai maintains he has a lot of respect for Thanh Le: “There are a lot of things I can learn from him”

Chinese superstar Tang Kai has shown humility ahead of his rematch with Thanh Le in Qatar, saying he knows the Vietnamese-American star has improved a lot since their first fight, and will be as dangerous as ever.

Tang told ONE Championship:

“Thanh Le has rich fighting experience, so there are a lot of things I can learn from him. Last time, he had a nice victory, and he proved that he had some hidden fighting skills that he had never shown before. But anyway, I also have a lot and we will see it in the ring.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.