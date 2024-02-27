“Let’s see in the fight” – Tang Kai eager to see how much Thanh Le has evolved from first encounter

Reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai of China is excited to return to action this weekend when he takes on former divisional king Thanh Le in a highly anticipated world title rematch.

Tang is set to lock horns with Le in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

The winner will emerge as the undisputed king of the featherweight MMA division.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tang said he was eager to see how much Le has improved since their last fight.

The 27-year-old Chinese superstar said:

“I believe that both of us have improved because no one will stay where they are, but it's all about who's making more and faster progress. Let’s see in the fight.”

Tang Kai and Thanh Le throw down this weekend, and it’s a fight you will not want to miss.

Tang Kai maintains respect for Thanh Le despite rivalry: “There are a lot of things I can learn from him”

A humble but very dangerous warrior, Tang Kai says he has studied his upcoming opponent Thanh Le extensively and knows he can learn a thing or two from the former featherweight MMA king.

Tang told ONE Championship:

“Thanh Le has rich fighting experience, so there are a lot of things I can learn from him. Last time, he had a nice victory, and he proved that he had some hidden fighting skills that he had never shown before. But anyway, I also have a lot and we will see it in the ring.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.