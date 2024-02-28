“It's just too many variables” - Thanh Le chooses to focus on his own game rather than Tang Kai’s

ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion and former undisputed divisional king Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States says he’s no longer worried about what opponent Tang Kai brings to the table in their upcoming rematch. In fact, the 38-year-old MMA veteran says he’s only concerned with how he performs this weekend against the Chinese firecracker.

Le and the reigning champion Tang will go head-to-head in the co-main event at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Le says he’s going to bring the heat to Tang, and that’s all that matters.

The 38-year-old said:

“One of the things that we talk about a lot is I'm not going to prepare for what I think he is going to adjust to, based on what he thinks I'm going to do. It's just too many variables.”

The 50/50 / MidCity MMA representative surrendered the belt to Tang in a close fight in 2022. Le then became the interim titleholder with a submission win over Ilya Freymanov last October. Now, he’s ready to unify the belts and reclaim the lofty throne.

Thanh Le aims for perfection in Tang Kai rematch at ONE 166: “The goal is to be like a God Mode character”

Former undisputed featherweight MMA king Thanh Le says he is getting better by the day and is close to becoming a perfect fighter ahead of his world title unification bout against Tang Kai.

He told ONE Championship:

“That's the goal is to be like a God Mode character, 10 out of 10 and everything, but that's not going to happen. I'm not a vampire. I can't live 100 years and build those skills. But I'm getting so much closer than I used to be. And that's the whole point. So no matter where the fight goes we ended up going to the ground and. There was no thinking. It was just it.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.