“He will be defeated” - Tang Kai says he only needs to touch Thanh Le once to KO him

If your hands are as powerful as ONE featherweight dynamo Tang Kai, you won't have problems making bold predictions about your fight with world champ Thanh Le. In the co-main event of ONE 160, the pair of knockout kings will collide in an explosive clash that will surely deliver fireworks from start to finish.

The world champion and challenger have 24 recorded knockouts between them and have been on a tear in ONE Championship's stacked 155-pound division lately. The two have what legendary MMA trainer Firas Zahabi would call "the touch of death".

While Le is confident that his ring savvy and innate power will get the job done whether it ends early or goes beyond the third round, Tang has an even bolder prediction. The Chinese powerhouse guarantees that he only needs to touch the champion once to put him to sleep.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Tang said:

“I think Thanh Le’s weakness is that he doesn’t fight. He was not hit in ONE Championship before, but when I meet him, I just have to punch him, and he will be defeated.”

Bold prediction indeed. You have to have the power of a nuclear warhead in your fist to knock the world champion out with one connection. Not to mention you have to have timing, technique, speed and placement. If Tang does put Thanh Le away with the first punch he lands, the whole MMA world will collectively lose its mind.

Thanh Le warns Tang Kai of his own finishing ability

Conversely, world champion Thanh Le also offered a stern warning towards his Chinese foe. The Vietnamese-American world champion made it clear that his knockout power doesn't choose a round to introduce itself.

Speaking to media outlet Combat Press, Le said:

"If he [Tang] doesn’t give me the opportunity to counter, I think you guys will see a little bit of a different approach from me towards the second or third round. But it just depends on his approach to the fight in the first. I’ve heard him mention that he wanted to get me out of there early, so we’ll see how that goes. I think that’s really [what] my strongest attribute is: if you come at me early in the fight, all my fights have ended early. So, we’ll see if he plays it patient or if he comes out guns-a-blazing. We’re definitely ready for both."

If what both men are saying is true, look to see Tang come out looking for the knockout blow right away while Le methodically chooses his shots and picks apart his opponent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik