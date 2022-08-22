“Show the power of Chinese fighters” - Tang Kai ready to make history as China’s first male MMA world champion

Tang Kai will have the opportunity to become China’s first male mixed martial arts world champion in a major promotion on Friday, August 26th. On that night, Kai will face reigning and undefeated world champion Thanh Le in the ONE 160 co-main event.

Headlined by another massive world title match-up between former lightweight champion Christian Lee and current titleholder Ok Rae Yoon, Tang Kai and Thanh Le will give the fans a striker’s delight that is highly unlikely to go the full 25 minutes they are scheduled for. Leading into their world title clash, Tang Kai spoke with ONE Championship to talk about the importance of chasing your dreams and showing the true power of Chinese fighters to the world.

“Chinese people are inarticulate. They told me what to do and what not to do through their actions. Dreams come true through action, not imagination.”

Tang continued on, saying:

“Firstly, it means that what I’ve done is worth it, and besides, I could provide better living conditions for my family. Most important is that I hope to make history and show the power of Chinese fighters to the world.”

Tang Kai’s actions have taken him to the top of the mountain that Thanh Le currently resides on. A win away from immortality, Kai is more determined than ever to have his hand raised inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Thanh Le says everything Tang Kai can do, he can do better

On paper, Thanh Le and Tang Kai are eerily very similar. Both fighters are undefeated knockout artists inside the Circle with a combined nine KO’s in 11 total bouts. With two fighters bringing a similar style into the ONE circle, one of them will prove to do it just a little bit better. Thanh Le believes he is the one that simply does it better.

“He has a lot of the same strengths I do. Sharp, has good feet movement, you know, his movement is good and developed, and he moves well. His evasiveness is pretty good when he wants to be, you know, slick on that side of things. If he wants to go in there and mix it up and make it hectic and crazy, then that is his best chance.”

Le went on to warn Tang about trying to match his style, letting the Chinese challenger know that if he tries to use Le’s own game against him, he’ll die “10 times out of 10.”

“If he wants to be a sniper and a ninja from the outside, that’s my game. He dies 10 times out of 10. He’ll engage when he thinks he has the advantage, and he’ll bail when he thinks he is on even footing or in a negative position. So, you know, some of the things that I do well, he does well also, but I do them better.”

