Watch: Tang Kai and Andrey Chelbaev, amateur boxing master of sport, sparring at Tiger Muay Thai

In a recent video published by Tiger Muay Thai, ONE Championship fighter Tang Kai was seen sparring against amateur boxing master of sport Andrey Chelbaev.

Catch the sparring exchange in the video below:

The video shows the two accomplished fighters exchanging punches, with both landing well. However, Kai is the larger fighter and it shows when they trade punches.

Andrey Chelbaev is a fighter with experience in amateur boxing and professional MMA. The Russian fighter was awarded the title master of sport due to his work in combat sports. He is also a boxing coach.

Tang Kai, of China, is the No.1-ranked fighter in ONE Championship's featherweight class. He is currently on a nine-fight win streak, with the last three of those victories coming via knockouts. Kai will likely be next for a title shot against reigning champion Thanh Le.

Thanh Le versus Tang Kai?

Kai has risen to the top of the featherweight division in ONE Championship with a streak of impressive victories. Most recently, he defeated Jae Woong Kim via TKO at ONE X.

After the fight, the Chinese star called out champion Thanh Le for a match. Kai not only demanded a title shot, but said that he wants to "kill" Le.

Thanh Le responded to the callout backstage at ONE X when he spoke with the media. The American fighter said:

"I love the callout, I like the heart, I like the energy. I need you to keep that energy when we see each other in the cage and we'll who's going to be standing at the end."

On Instagram, Kai called out champion Thanh Le once again again. He said:

"I see you soon, old man [Thanh Le]. Keep my belt shine. Waiting for ya call"

While there is a very clear contender for Thanh Le in his weight class, Le has recently had his eyes elsewhere. The champion called out kickboxing world champion Superbon, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and even Irish sensation Conor McGregor.

Thanh Le is currently on a five-fight knockout streak. He most recently defended his title by knocking out Garry Tonon in the first round.

The titleholder has a list of great and worthy opponents ahead of him, and Tang Kai is looking to be next.

Kakutogi World @KakutogiWorld Tang Kai with another stunning knockout Tang Kai with another stunning knockout https://t.co/XNsFMAAx1M

