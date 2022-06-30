Watch: Tang Kai’s fearsome power in first-round knockout of Yoon Chang Min

China's Tang Kai continues to prove his impressive knockout power in ONE Championship. He is now the top contender at featherweight and has earned a world title shot opposite reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le at ONE 160.

Tang earned that position with an incredible six-fight winning streak in ONE, with most of these victories coming by way of KO/TKO.

ONE Championship shared one of these knockouts on YouTube recently. In late 2021, Tang faced Yoon Chang Min and ended the fight in round one with a sharp left hook. ONE shared the following clip:

"Before No.1-ranked featherweight contender Tang Kai challenges reigning king Thanh Le for the gold at ONE 160 on 26 August, relive his knockout battle with South Korean powerhouse Yoon Chang Min in 2021!"

In this bout, South Korea's Yoon was wisely looking to keep his distance and seek takedowns against the knockout artist. Kai cut off his opponent's movement, backed him into the cage wall, and ended the fight with a lightning fast left hook.

Overall in MMA, the Chinese-born fighter Kai has been able to earn nine impressive victories in a row, with seven of these being won via KO/TKO. He most recently showed off his knockout power by winning his last three fights by first-round stoppage

This incredible streak in ONE has earned him the top contender position against reigning featherweight world champion Thanh Le at ONE 160 on August 26.

Tang Kai vs. Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title at ONE 160

Thanh Le vs. Kai has excited MMA fans due to how much power both of these fighters pack. Combined, these two fighters hold a 89% knockout win rate.

The Vietnamese-American star Thanh Le is unbeaten in ONE Championship, with all five of his victories being earned by KO/TKO. In this winning streak, he captured featherweight gold and successfully defended the belt against Garry Tonon in his last fight.

During the ONE 160 fight announcement press conference, Kai explained that he will defeat Le and force him to retire.

At ONE 160 on August 26, knockout artists Tang Kai and Thanh Le will face off for the undisputed ONE featherweight world championship in a match that will certainly not see the judges scorecards.

