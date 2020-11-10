Tanner Boser issues statement after loss to Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 13

UFC heavyweight prospect Tanner Boser has taken to his official social media account to issue a statement regarding his loss to Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 13.

Boser asserted that he’s not happy with himself, noting that he has to improve, as well as also praising his opponent Andrei Arlovski.

Tanner Boser, at just 29 years of age, is regarded as one of the most talented up-and-coming fighters in the UFC heavyweight division.

The general consensus in the combat sports world is that the age threshold, as regards how long a fighter can compete in a given combat sport, tends to be relatively higher in the heavyweight division.

In other words, while most other weight classes are usually filled with fighters under the age of 35, the heavyweight division features several fighters above the age of 35 who still compete at the elite levels of the sport.

Considering that, Tanner Boser has recently been hailed by many in the MMA world as a relatively young fighter with a considerable amount of potential, with certain sections of fans and experts suggesting that he could eventually ascend to the upper echelons of the heavyweight division.

"I know that when these days are eventually over, I'm gonna look back on it very fondly, probably as some of the best years of my life.”@BulldozerBoser is taking things one fight at a time heading into #UFCVegas13! 👊https://t.co/nyz3LN9ZG0 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 6, 2020

Tanner Boser lost a significant amount of momentum with his loss to Andrei Arlovski

Tanner Boser boasted a two-fight winning streak when he entered his fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, having defeated Philipe Lins via first-round KO in June of this year and then beaten Raphael Pessoa by way of second-round TKO in July.

On the other hand, his 41-year-old foe had alternated between a loss and a win in his last two Octagon outings. Arlovski was beaten by Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round KO in November 2019, but returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Philipe Lins in May 2020.

Ahead of their UFC Vegas 13 bout last weekend, the belief was that Boser would likely defeat Arlovski and continue working his way to the top of the UFC heavyweight division.

Nevertheless, despite holding an advantage in the volume of strikes thrown in their fight, Tanner Boser was outmatched by Arlovski’s power striking.

The back-and-forth bout drew to a close after three hard-fought rounds, with the judges awarding Arlovski the victory via unanimous decision.

Tanner Boser subsequently took to his Twitter account and put forth a tweet addressing his loss to Arlovski. Boser’s tweet read as follows –

“I lost by unanimous decision to Andrei Arlovski. Was the fight really close? Yes. Did I lose? Yes. I’m not happy with myself and I have to get better. I had a big opportunity and I blew it. Arlovski is a legend and it was an honor to share a fight with him. I’m not going to read the messages in my inboxes, so just know that if you messaged me some rude s**t, I won’t read it, but still go f**k yourself. Thank you.”

