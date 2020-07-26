A possible new threat is emerging in the UFC's heavyweight division. His name is Tanner Boser.

The 28 year old Canadian came out feeling out the fight with Brazilian Raphael Pessoa. They both looked to throw low leg kicks, and Tanner landed more of them. Eventually it started to swell up Pessoa's lead leg. Boser landed a nice combo which was answered by an equally nice back kick.

Despite that, Raphael looked a bit tentative. Tanner on the other hand moved real crisp and changed stances consistently. All while he continued to land those kicks.

The duo finally let their hands go with Boser strong over the top. The feints had Pessoa biting on them. Tanner Boser connected with a left that a knuckle got into Raphael's eye.

That had him back peddle to the fence, as referee Herb Dean didn't stop the action. Tanner came in after him and crumbled him to the canvas. There he reigned down strikes till Herb called the fight off at 2:36 of the 2nd round.

The TKO gives Tanner Boser back to back finishes. Afterwards he called out Maurice Greene. While not a huge heavyweight, his movement makes him dangerous. The finish was also his 10th KO.

The week ends well for him, after it didn't start well for him. A pair of his shorts was stolen out of his hotel room. In return for that the hotel gifted him a case of beer.