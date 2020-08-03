Tanner Boser reportedly set for October clash against Andrei Arlovski

UFC's up-and-coming heavyweight sensation Tanner Boser is reportedly set for another exciting fight in October and for his next opponent, the Canadian is slated to cross paths with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski.

According to a report from TSN Sports' Aaron Bronsteter, the UFC is reportedly keen on booking a fight between Tanner Boser and Andrei Arlovski. The bout will be taking place on the UFC on October 3 card, but as of now, an official announcement is yet to be made by the UFC.

Per sources, Tanner Boser will face Andrei Arlovski on October 3. Location TBD. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 2, 2020

Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser's respective runs in the UFC

Andrei Arlovski is a guaranteed future UFC Hall of Famer, but as of now, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion continues to be a part of the UFC Heavyweight Division where he has pretty much shared the Octagon with every other notable fighter.

In his last Octagon outing, Andrei Arlovski defeated Philipe Lins via unanimous decision, and the win was a much-needed one for the former after he was beaten by Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 244 via first round knockout.

On the other hand, Tanner Boser is a newcomer in the UFC, having only made his debut in 2019 when he beat Daniel Spitz via UD. Boser is currently on a two-fight win streak after competing in June and July in two back-to-back fights.

In June, Boser beat Philipe Lins via first round knockout in a win that earned him the Performance of the Night bonus and the following month, the hard-hitting Canadian fighter beat Raphael Pessoa, this time also via a second-round KO. This fight was also Tanner Boser's first fight of his new four-fight contract and it looks like the second fight of this contract will be against Andrei Arlovski.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed by the UFC and a venue is also yet to be announced for the 3rd October event.